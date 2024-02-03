Türkiye and Greece's bilateral trade volume hit $5.8 billion in 2023 but the two countries target $10 billion, officials have said.

"We are neighbours, friends and allies with Greece. We need to use the time well, we need to close the trade deficit," Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu said on Friday, at the Türkiye-Greece Business Forum in Istanbul, organised by Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK).

Tuzcu emphasised the significance of the 15 agreements signed a few months ago across diverse fields, and expressed confidence in achieving the targeted $10 billion bilateral trade volume.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Erdogan signed the declaration of friendship and good neighbourliness in Athens on December 7.

Collaboration in various areas

As part of the Forum, the Türkiye-Greece Joint Economic Commission (JEC) 6th Term Meeting was also held and the JEC Protocol was signed. In the JEC meeting, views were exchanged on energy, agriculture, transportation, industry, agriculture, customs, tourism and social security.

It was emphasised that a more secure and sustainable electricity transmission infrastructure will be established between the two countries with a new interconnection line established.

In transportation and customs, the second bridge to be built at the Kipi-Ipsala Border Gate will carry cooperation in freight and passenger transportation forward.

In industry, it was agreed to develop cooperation between small and medium enterprises of the two countries. Within the scope of standardisation, it was pointed out that the Turkish Standards Institute is ready to cooperate with its Greek counterparts.