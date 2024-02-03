Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said a pause in fighting in Gaza may not apply to fighting Hezbollah on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

"If Hezbollah thinks that when there is a ceasefire in the south it will hold fire and we’ll stop, it’s making a big mistake," he said in a televised statement cited by the Times of Israel news website.

Gallant said until Israel reaches "a situation in which it’s possible to restore security for residents of the north, we will not stop."

He added that if security is restored, whether through diplomatic arrangement or military means, "we can be calm."

Gallant vowed in December to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

"We aim to reinstate security for the residents via an international political arrangement to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani, in accordance with UN Resolution 1701,” he said.