TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkish scientists arrive in Antarctica for 8th national science expedition
With the active involvement of high school students and a lineup of 22 projects, the team is geared to make significant contributions to earth and life sciences.
Turkish scientists arrive in Antarctica for 8th national science expedition
Three high school students from the team developed a wearable technology jacket to be tested in Antarctic conditions. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
February 3, 2024

A Turkish science team travelling as part of the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition has reached Antarctica's King George Island after a 90-hour journey.

Embarking on the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition, the team, operating under the presidency and the Industry and Technology Industry, with coordination by Turkish-based TUBITAK MAM Polar Research Institute, set out from Istanbul and completed a challenging journey along the route extending to 103 degrees south within four days.

The expedition commenced in Istanbul on January 27 with a flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil. After four flights of approximately 24 hours, covering a distance of around 13,800 kilometers, the team reached Antarctica's King George Island on Friday carrying about two tonnes of technical equipment.

Following the Antarctic Environmental Protection Protocol guidelines, the expedition team rigorously implemented significant measures to prevent the introduction of non-indigenous organisms to the continent.

High school students in expedition

Professor Burcu Ozsoy, head of the first Turkish polar research centre, ITU PolReC, and coordinator of the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition, told Anadolu Agency that on the fourth day of their journey starting from Istanbul, they reached Antarctica.

"It's a sunny yet cold day in Antarctica. Currently, 20 Turkish scientists have touched down in Antarctica, and three high school students accompany them," she said.

Highlighting the active participation of high school students in projects alongside scientists in Antarctica, Ozsoy also noted the involvement of scientists from Spain, Bulgaria, and the United States in this year's Turkish scientific expedition.

RECOMMENDED

She emphasised their difficulty conducting flights to Antarctica's King George Island over the last few days, explaining that all activities in Antarctica can only occur when weather conditions allow.

"Since the weather conditions finally permitted after a few days, we embarked on this flight as Czech, Bulgarian, and Turkish scientists."

Various experiments will be carried out

Ozsoy mentioned that the Turkish scientific team will undertake 22 distinct projects this year and said that, embarking from 62 degrees south latitude and reaching up to 68 degrees south latitude, Turkish scientists will conduct these projects near Horseshoe Island.

"Our scientific endeavours span a diverse range, encompassing earth and life sciences. These studies will cover various aspects, including examining microplastics, volcanic research, and collecting samples from earth sciences."

Ozsoy noted that the team, comprised of three high school students who secured the top position in the 2204-C TUBITAK High School Students Polar Research Projects Competition, applied for participation. She mentioned that the wearable technology jacket they developed would be tested in Antarctic conditions by the scientists involved in the expedition.

"This jacket will actually measure parameters related to human health, such as heart rate and pulse of scientists. A comprehensive research awaits us for the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition," she stated.

The team plans to embark on a week-long ship journey from King George Island, first reaching Dismal Island and then continuing to Horseshoe Island, where Türkiye's temporary science camp is situated.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin