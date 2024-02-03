In northern Gaza, where the Israeli army has blocked humanitarian aid for around four months, animals are resorting to feeding on the deceased due to hunger.

Israel has been continuously attacking Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, for 120 days, blocking humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, to the besieged region.

In Gaza, under intense bombardment and a full blockade, Palestinians face difficulty securing basic food as they witness animals perishing due to both attacks and hunger.

Gaza City and the Jabalia Refugee Camp in the north, severely affected by Israeli attacks, witness starving cats and dogs resorting to feeding on their own kind and other animals due to the inability to find food.

Palestinian Samih Zeyneddin, a resident of the Jabalia Refugee Camp, told Anadolu Agency that Israel's forced starvation policy has significantly impacted animals as well.

Zeyneddin said that the carcasses of numerous animals have gathered near waste collection areas, with some already decaying.

He explained, "Due to the lack of sufficient food in the Jabalia Refugee Camp and the entire northern region, both people and animals have been starving, leading to the death of these animals over the past few weeks."

'People face starvation'

Another Gaza City resident, Esma en Neccar, told Anadolu that a cat roamed around a nearby garbage container, stating that the hungry animal was trying to satisfy its hunger by eating the carcass of its own kind due to the inability to find food.

Neccar expressed concern about the widespread starvation among both people and animals, saying, "People are on the brink of starving to death; now think about the animals."

It is indicated that starving animals are turning to the corpses of people who died in Israel's attacks but could not be retrieved from their locations.

Videos on social media also showed starving cats and dogs feeding on the corpses of Palestinians in Khan Younis, where the Israeli army hindered ambulance access after their killings.