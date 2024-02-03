Iraq has summoned the US charge d'affaires in Baghdad to deliver a formal memorandum of protest over US airstrikes in Iraq, the state news agency INA reported.

"In protest at the US aggression which targeted Iraqi civilian and military sites, the foreign ministry is going to summon US charge d'affaires David Burger," a ministry statement said on Saturday.

US strikes in the west of Iraq against armed pro-Iran groups killed at least 16 people, including civilians, and wounded 23, Iraqi government spokesman Bassem al Awadi said.

The strikes hit "locations in the Akashat and Al Qaim regions, including areas where our security forces are stationed", Awadi said in a statement.

Iran also condemned US air strikes on Saturday as a "strategic mistake" by its arch-foe, without saying whether or not any of them caused any Iranian casualties.

"Last night's attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous action and another strategic mistake by the US government, which will have no result other than intensifying tensions and instability in the region," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

"The US military attacks on Iraq, Syria and Yemen merely provide for the goals of the Zionist regime," he said, referring to US ally Israel.

The American strikes were "a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria, of international law and a flagrant violation of the United Nations charter", Kanani added.