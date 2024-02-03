Three people have been injured in a knife attack at Paris's Gare de Lyon railway station, a major travel hub, police said, adding that a suspect with psychiatric problems had been arrested.

The man, a Malian national living in Italy, went on a stabbing spree at 7:35 am (0635 GMT) on Saturday at the station, which operates domestic trains as well as those heading to Switzerland and Italy.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries to the abdomen while two others were lightly wounded, Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez told reporters. A fourth person went into shock after witnessing the assaults.

A terrorist attack was ruled out at this stage and an inquiry into attempted murder launched.

The stabbing took place less than six months before Paris hosts the 2024 Olympics and an expected 15 million visitors.

Passers-by had overpowered the man

Paris prosecutors said the suspect may have used a knife and a hammer that were under analysis.

"He presented the police an Italian driving licence," which gave his date of birth as January 1, 1992," a police source said.

His Italian papers were in order, showing he had lived legally in the country since 2016 and had no criminal record.