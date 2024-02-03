Northern Ireland's parliament has appointed an Irish nationalist as First Minister for the first time, a historic milestone in a state established a century ago to ensure the dominance of pro-British unionists.

Michelle O'Neill's appointment on Saturday, the delayed result of a watershed 2022 election, is the latest sign of the rise of a Sinn Fein party in the British region that has said its ultimate dream of a united Ireland is "within touching distance."

The appointment came as Sinn Fein's pro-British rival, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), formally ended a two-year boycott of the power-sharing government after this week striking a deal with the British government to ease trade frictions.

"This is an historic day which represents a new dawn," O'Neill, 47, said in her acceptance speech. "I will serve everyone equally and be a First Minister for all."

O'Neill and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald represent a shift to a new generation of Sinn Fein politicians not directly involved in the region's decades-long bloody conflict between Irish nationalists seeking a united Ireland and pro-British unionists wanting to remain in the United Kingdom.

As the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), Sinn Fein was long shunned by the political establishment on both sides of the border. It is now also the most popular party in the Irish Republic ahead of elections due next year.

The post of deputy First Minister, which has equal power under Northern Ireland's system of power-sharing government but less symbolic weight, is to be taken by the DUP's Emma Little-Pengelly.

A column in the Irish nationalist newspaper The Irish News contemplated whether there would ever be another unionist First Minister.