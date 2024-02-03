The European Union needs to engage more with Türkiye, the bloc's foreign policy chief has said at a joint news conference with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib following the informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.

"I think that we have to call for closer cooperation between the EU and Türkiye, avoid confrontation, and increase cooperation. For that we have to reach out with Türkiye, taking into account the Cyprus issue," Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

"The conclusion is that we need to engage more with Türkiye and work on areas where our interests converge and avoid irritants among us," he said.

Lahbib, for her part, said that Türkiye, as a candidate country, will be invited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the EU’s biggest enlargement in its history.

