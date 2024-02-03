WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU needs to engage more with Türkiye, says foreign policy chief
Calling for closer cooperation between the bloc and the candidate country, Josep Borrell advises to "reach out with Türkiye, taking into account the Cyprus issue."
EU needs to engage more with Türkiye, says foreign policy chief
"I think that we have to call for closer cooperation between the EU and Türkiye," says Josep Borrell. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
February 3, 2024

The European Union needs to engage more with Türkiye, the bloc's foreign policy chief has said at a joint news conference with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib following the informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.

"I think that we have to call for closer cooperation between the EU and Türkiye, avoid confrontation, and increase cooperation. For that we have to reach out with Türkiye, taking into account the Cyprus issue," Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

"The conclusion is that we need to engage more with Türkiye and work on areas where our interests converge and avoid irritants among us," he said.

Lahbib, for her part, said that Türkiye, as a candidate country, will be invited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the EU’s biggest enlargement in its history.

RelatedTurkish FM urges EU to adopt 'fair and prudent' attitude towards Türkiye

Political roadblocks

RECOMMENDED

The Eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long row between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement. 

The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute. 

Türkiye is a guarantor country for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and fully supports a two-state solution on the island based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.

An official candidate for joining the bloc, Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987, and its accession talks began in 2005.

In the years since, the talks have been essentially frozen due to political roadblocks by certain EU members for reasons unrelated to its suitability for membership, according to Ankara.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory