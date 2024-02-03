WORLD
UNSC to hold 'emergency meeting' over US strikes in Middle East
The meeting, requested by permanent member Russia, will discuss the attacks launched by Washington against Iran-backed groups it has accused of attacking US troops in the region, diplomatic sources say.
The meeting will discuss the attacks launched by Washington against Iran-backed groups it has accused of attacking US troops in the region. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
February 3, 2024

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon on the US strikes in Iraq and Syria, which it launched in retaliation for the death of three American soldiers.

The meeting, requested by permanent member Russia, will take place at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) on Monday, diplomatic sources told AFP news agency and would discuss the attacks launched by Washington against Iran-backed groups it has accused of attacking US troops in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned the US strikes, saying America has “once again demonstrated its aggressive essence and disregard for international law.”

She accused the US of intentionally aggravating the situation in the Middle East after the attack led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and casualties among civilians.

"Washington, believing in its impunity, continues to sow destruction and chaos in the Middle East. The large t US air raid in the region since 2003, led by Joe Biden's 'act of retaliation' for the unidentified drone attack on the American base in Jordan has no justification.”

"We strongly condemn the new blatant act of American-British aggression against sovereign states. We are seeking urgent consideration of the current situation through the UN Security Council," she said.

The US started air strikes on Friday against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after a suicide drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan late last month.

In all, more than 85 targets were hit with more than 125 precision munitions, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

