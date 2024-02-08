Birmingham manager Tony Mowbray called for stronger punishments for fans who racially abuse players after midfielder Juninho Bacuna said he was targeted by West Bromwich Albion supporters during the Midlands derby in the second-tier Championship.

Bacuna, who is Black, raised an incident with the fourth official Tom Nield in injury time of Saturday's 1-0 loss at The Hawthorns. He also pointed at the crowd after the full-time whistle, having spoken to referee David Webb.

Britain's PA news agency said West Midlands Police are expected to launch an investigation into the incident, while Mowbray said there needs to be bigger consequences for fans guilty of racial abuse.

“You have to have a deterrent for the guy who’s had a few drinks, he comes to the match and there’s an opportunity in his mind to shout some racial abuse,” Mowbray said. “He has to think: ‘Hang on a minute’. ... The consequences have to be severe. You can’t just say ‘sorry mate.’ ... Bacca told me what he said, I don’t think it’s pertinent to share those things but it’s not very nice."

It is the third incident of alleged racial abuse toward Bacuna since September 2022.