WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq declares three days of mourning for US air strikes victims
Iraqi government said at least 16 people were killed and 25 injured in the US attacks.
Iraq declares three days of mourning for US air strikes victims
In Iraq's al-Qa'im, around 350 km northwest of the capital Baghdad, cars were burned out and buildings damaged after a US air strike hit the Sikak neighbourhood. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
February 4, 2024

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al Sudani ordered three days of mourning Saturday for military personnel and civilians killed by US airstrikes, according to Iraqi news agency, INA.

“Prime Minister Al Sudani has declared a general mourning for three days across state departments and institutions as a tribute to the martyrs of our armed forces and civilians who lost their lives due to the US airstrikes on the Akashat and Qa'im areas in the western Anbar province,” said a statement from the media office of the prime minister.

“In protest against the American aggression that targeted Iraqi military and civilian sites, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the Charge d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Baghdad, David Burger,” INA quoted the agency.

Targeting Iran-backed forces

RECOMMENDED

The US began to carry out air strikes on Friday against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)-Quds Force and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after a suicide drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan.

The strikes were conducted with numerous aircraft, including long-range bombers that launched from the US, Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. In all, more than 85 targets were hit with more than 125 precision munitions.

The Iraqi government said at least 16 people were killed and 25 injured in the US attacks.

RelatedIraq summons US charge d'affaires over air strikes
SOURCE:AA
Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory