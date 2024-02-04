Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al Sudani ordered three days of mourning Saturday for military personnel and civilians killed by US airstrikes, according to Iraqi news agency, INA.

“Prime Minister Al Sudani has declared a general mourning for three days across state departments and institutions as a tribute to the martyrs of our armed forces and civilians who lost their lives due to the US airstrikes on the Akashat and Qa'im areas in the western Anbar province,” said a statement from the media office of the prime minister.

“In protest against the American aggression that targeted Iraqi military and civilian sites, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the Charge d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Baghdad, David Burger,” INA quoted the agency.

Targeting Iran-backed forces