When the biggest names in music gather for the industry's top honours at the Grammy Awards, they will hand out a new trophy for best African music performance.

The prize, which will be handed out on Sunday, reflects the growing popularity of Afrobeats, and other music from the continent, which is gaining a global audience with help from social media platforms such as short-form video app TikTok.

Musicians in the running for the new Grammy on Sunday include Tyla, a 22-year-old South African singer. She hit the top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with the danceable "Water," an example of a genre known as amapiano, a jazz- and piano-infused sound."Water" was released in July 2023, after Tyla signed with Sony Music Entertainment's Epic Records.

By September, TikTok users were replicating Tyla's dance moves in the #WaterChallenge. To date, 1.5 million videos have been created using the song, and the #WaterChallenge hashtag has been viewed 1.8 billion times, according to TikTok.

"I think that TikTok has played the role of incubator, but also the distributor to the billion-plus global users and it's just really landed," said Ole Obermann, global head of music at TikTok.

Afrobeats originated in West Africa, primarily Ghana and Nigeria, though the term is often used as a catch-all for various music styles coming from Africa. It features percussion rhythms mixed with various genres from rap to jazz, R&B and others.

Modern Afrobeats "has a feel-good groove to it," said Heran Mamo, R&B and hip-hop reporter at Billboard magazine, which created a US Afrobeats chart in 2022. "It's bound to reach a wider audience because it already contains a little bit of everything for everyone."Tyla's success illustrates the power of TikTok and YouTube to help artists find fan bases around the world, a role once reserved for music labels.

Afrobeats on the rise