BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Parisians vote on proposal to triple parking fees for SUVs
Residents of the French capital weigh in on Mayor Hidalgo's eco-friendly proposal that will increase parking fees for SUVs to tackle pollution and traffic.
Parisians vote on proposal to triple parking fees for SUVs
Paris wants to drive out large SUVs by increasing parking fees / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 4, 2024

Parisians were voting Sunday whether to muscle SUVs off the French capital's streets by making them much more expensive to park, the latest leg in a drive-by Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo to make the host city for this year's Olympic Games greener and friendlier for pedestrians and cyclists.

Hidalgo is looking for voters' backing for a proposal to triple parking fees for SUV drivers from out of town.

In get-out-the-vote posts on social media, Hidalgo argued that SUVs take up too much space on narrow Parisian streets, are too polluting and "threaten our health and our planet," and cause more traffic accidents than smaller cars.

“The time has come to break with this tendency for cars that are always bigger, taller, wider," she said. “You have the power to take back ownership of our streets.”.

RelatedParis to Mecca: A cyclist raising awareness on climate crisis among Muslims
RECOMMENDED

Environmental concerns

The cost for non-residents to park SUVs in Paris’ central districts, in the arrondissements numbered 1 through 11, would soar to 18 euros ($19.5) per hour for the first two hours, compared to 6 euros per hour for smaller cars

After that, parking would become increasingly punitive. A six-hour stay with an SUV— enough, say, to take in a show and a restaurant — would cost a whopping 225 euros ($243), compared to 75 euros for smaller vehicles.

Away from the heart of the city, in Paris' outer arrondissements numbered 12 through 20, an out-of-town SUV driver would pay 12 euros per hour for the first two hours, progressively rising to 150 euros for six hours. 

The mini-referendum was open to Parisians registered to vote. The question they were asked to vote on was: "For or against the creation of a specific rate for the parking of heavy, bulky, polluting individual cars?”

Voting stations were to close at 7 p.m., with results expected later Sunday evening.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory