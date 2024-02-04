A Palestinian doctor has said Israeli forces in Gaza detained him when they overran a hospital and subjected him to abuse during 45 days of captivity, including sleep deprivation and constant shackling and blindfolding before releasing him last week.

Doctor Said Abdulrahman Maarouf was working at al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City when it was surrounded by Israeli forces in December.

"The torture was very severe in Israeli prison. I am a doctor. My weight was 87 kilograms. I lost, in 45 days, more than 25 kilograms. I lost my balance. I lost focus. I lost all feeling," he said.

"However you describe the suffering and the insults in prison you can never know the reality unless you lived through it," he added.

He described having his hands cuffed, his legs shackled and his eyes masked for the nearly seven-week duration of his imprisonment.

He said he was told to sleep in places that were covered with pebbles without a mattress, pillow or cover and with loud music blaring.

Israel's military did not respond to a request for comment after more than a day but said it would have a statement later. It has previously denied targeting or abusing civilians.

'No information about my children or my wife'

Maarouf said he has no idea where he was detained as he was blindfolded throughout his detention, and he was not sure if he was held inside or outside Gaza.

He was later dropped at the Kerem Shalom crossing and was picked up by the Red Cross.

Maarouf's arrest was the last moment he had news of his family, and he still does not know if they survived the onslaught as Israeli forces advanced into Gaza City under an intense artillery barrage.

Maarouf held back tears as he described his last phone conversation with his daughter as the Israeli soldiers called on loudspeakers for all doctors and medical staff to leave the hospital building.