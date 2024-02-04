The Israeli army has demolished 58 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank in just the month of January, according to a local organisation.

“The demolished structures included 22 inhabited houses and 16 agricultural facilities,” the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a statement on Sunday.

It said most of the demolitions occurred in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, occupied East Jerusalem and Qalqilya.

The commission also reported 1,593 attacks against Palestinians in January, of which 1,407 were carried out by army forces and 186 by settlers.