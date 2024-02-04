The United States will press on with its retaliation against Iran-linked groups in Iraq and Syria, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said, declining to say if he ruled out strikes against Iran itself.

"That is not the end of it. We intend to take additional strikes and additional action to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked," Sullivan told NBC news on Sunday morning.

He also told ABC that the strikes have had a "good effect" in "reducing" and "degrading" such groups' abilities to carry out further attacks.

The United States has carried out a total of 85 strikes on seven separate sites in Iraq and Syria, including on command and training centres and on weapons stocks, according to the Pentagon.

Sullivan said on Sunday he was unable to confirm whether the strikes had left any civilian casualties, but said the targets were "absolutely valid."

Asked whether the US would rule out the possibility of striking Iran directly, Sullivan told NBC, "Sitting here on television, it would not be wise for me to talk about what we're ruling in and ruling out."