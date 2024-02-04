Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned of a potential regional escalation amid ongoing airstrikes by the United States on Iran-backed groups.

"When you play with fire, that fire can turn into a blaze at any moment, becoming uncontrollable. We are facing a risk here, and the issue of uncontrollability stands before us as a threat," Fidan said in an interview with a national television channel on Sunday.

Expressing that Türkiye is in constant talks with the US and regional partners, Fidan added: "We need to avoid the spread (of confrontation) in the region. The situation is not good. We may face a bigger spread."

Underlining that the issue of Israel's security is constantly brought up in the world's public opinion, Fidan said that Israel prioritises territorial expansion over security.

Israel will feel secure after it stops "telling lies" to the international community and gives Palestinians their own state, stressed the foreign minister.

Reminding that regional countries have repeatedly stated that they are ready to take responsibility, Fidan said: "When we brought up the two-state solution this time, the underlying factor was our proposal for a guarantor mechanism, making it distinct methodologically."

F-16 deal and NATO expansion

Addressing questions about F-16 fighter jets in discussions with the US, he highlighted the inclusion of Sweden and Finland in NATO, emphasising Türkiye's support during the process.

In late January, the US State Department approved the pending $23 billion sale of F-16 aircraft and modernisation kits to Türkiye, sending formal notification to Congress.

Fidan noted strategic security concerns between Türkiye, NATO and some member states, saying that counterterrorism efforts were prioritised in negotiations.

He recalled that Türkiye's concerns over terrorism were first raised at the 2022 summit in Madrid involving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and leaders of Sweden and Finland.

Fidan underlined commitments against terrorist organisations like the PKK, YPG and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), with assurances that NATO entrants would not support these groups.

Mentioning Finland's NATO membership in April 2023, he referred to a trilateral summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius where discussions included lifting sanctions on Türkiye by NATO countries and supporting Ankara's European Union membership.

Fidan mentioned the approval of Sweden-related legislation by the Turkish Parliament and subsequent notification to the US Congress, expressing confidence that the ongoing process would conclude upon the approval by President Joe Biden and deposition of the agreement with the host country.

The approval came after Türkiye submitted documents related to Sweden’s NATO membership protocol after it was ratified in late January by the Turkish Parliament.

F-35 project and defence capabilities

Discussing the ongoing situation with the US F-35 fighter jet program and its impact on Türkiye's defence capabilities, Fidan said: "The F-35 problem arose as a reflection of Türkiye's removal from the program, its pursuit of developing its own defence capabilities and its political policy."

He emphasised Ankara's role beyond just a customer, saying: "We were not only participating as a customer in the F-35 program but also as a production partner. This situation has resulted in significant losses for Türkiye, both financially and in terms of our capacity."

Fidan confirmed ongoing efforts to address these losses, saying: "Our relevant authorities are working diligently, particularly on recovering the financial damages incurred."

Regarding the potential impact on the power balance in the Aegean Sea, Fidan acknowledged that Greece, being a NATO member, is included in the list of countries slated to receive F-35s after production is complete.

"Greece is expected to receive the F-35s sometime after 2030. We will closely monitor the situation and how the balance of power evolves in the meantime," he said.

Fidan further addressed the ongoing challenges in acquiring defence systems from Western countries, saying: "This situation has pushed Türkiye to explore alternative options. As part of our national foreign policy, we are obligated to secure our country by procuring all necessary systems and military equipment. Where we obtain these is, of course, at our own discretion."