Paris voters have backed a proposal from the capital's mayor Anne Hidalgo to triple parking charges on hefty SUV-style cars, according to official results from city hall.

Paris residents voted 54.55 percent in favour of charging cars weighing 1.6 tonnes or more $19.50 per hour for parking in the city centre, or $13 further out.

But only 78,000, or 5.7 percent, of the 1.3M eligible voters bothered to vote at the 39 voting stations set up around the French capital.

Fully electric cars will have to top two tonnes to be affected, while people living or working in Paris, taxi drivers, tradespeople, health workers and people with disabilities will all be exempt.

Related Paris to become first European capital to ban electric scooters

'An aberration'