FIFA announces venue for 2026 men's World Cup
The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup will mark the first time that the world's biggest men's football event will take place in three countries — Canada, Mexico and the US.
#FIFAWorldCup 26 final will take place in New York New Jersey on 19 July 2026 / Photo: AP archive / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 5, 2024

The final of the 2026 World Cup will be played at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey in the US on July 19, FIFA has confirmed.

"The #FIFAWorldCup trophy will be raised in New York New Jersey!" FIFA said on X. “The #FIFAWorldCup 26 final will take place in New York New Jersey on 19 July 2026!”

The 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium is home to the National Football League's New York Jets and Giants and also hosted the 2016 final of the Copa America football tournament, where Chile beat Argentina.

FIFA allocated the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 11 and the third-place match will be at Florida's Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

"The opening match of #FIFAWorldCup 26 will take place in Mexico City at the Estadio Azteca on 11 June 2026!" FIFA said.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup will mark the first time that the world's biggest men's football event will take place in three countries -- Canada, Mexico and the US.

The first-ever 48-nation edition of the football event will be staged across 16 stadiums in the US cities of New York, Dallas, Miami, Kansas, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and Boston.

Mexico’s Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City alongside Canada’s Vancouver and Toronto will also host the tournament.

SOURCE:AA
