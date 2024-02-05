The final of the 2026 World Cup will be played at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey in the US on July 19, FIFA has confirmed.

"The #FIFAWorldCup trophy will be raised in New York New Jersey!" FIFA said on X. “The #FIFAWorldCup 26 final will take place in New York New Jersey on 19 July 2026!”

The 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium is home to the National Football League's New York Jets and Giants and also hosted the 2016 final of the Copa America football tournament, where Chile beat Argentina.

FIFA allocated the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 11 and the third-place match will be at Florida's Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.