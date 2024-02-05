WORLD
Afghanistan’s Embassy in Uzbekistan transferred to Taliban administration
Afghan envoy appointed by Ashraf Ghani, handed over his duties to Charge d'Affaires Maghfrullah Shahab, appointed by the Taliban
By Staff Reporter
February 5, 2024

Afghanistan's Embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan has been handed over to the Taliban administration, local media has reported.

Afghan envoy Ahmed Khalid Alemi, who was appointed during the republic period under the leadership of Ashraf Ghani, handed over his duties to Charge d'Affaires Maghfrullah Shahab, who was appointed by the Taliban.

After the Taliban took over Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021, many countries in Central and West Asia handed over their Afghan embassies to the Taliban administration.

Other countries

Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, China, Russia and Qatar had previously accepted diplomats appointed by the Taliban, and the Afghan representatives there were transferred to the Taliban administration.

Tajikistan is the only neighbor of Afghanistan that has not handed over its Afghan embassy to the Taliban.

Although some Afghan representative offices in European countries, especially Spain, are under the control of diplomats appointed during the republic period, they cooperate with the Taliban administration, especially in consular services.

SOURCE:AA
