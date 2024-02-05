WORLD
Israel ready to resolve Hezbollah problem via diplomacy: Defence minister
Israel determined to improve security on Lebanese border, eliminate threat of attack, says Yoav Gallant.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says his country is determined to improve security on the Lebanese border and eliminate the threat of attack from there. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
February 5, 2024

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has informed US President Joe Biden's chief advisor Amos Hochstein that Tel Aviv is ready to resolve the problem with the Lebanese Hezbollah group through diplomatic agreements.

Gallant met with Hochstein in Tel Aviv on Sunday to discuss the security problem on the Lebanese border and ways for displaced Israelis to return to their homes, according to a statement from the Defence Minister's Office.

"We are ready to solve the problem with Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon through diplomatic means. But we are also ready for another scenario," Gallant said.

Gallant said his country is determined to improve security on the Lebanese border and eliminate the threat of attack from there.

Since October 7 last year, the Israeli-Lebanese border has experienced intermittent tension and sporadic exchanges of fire between the Israeli army on one side and Hezbollah and Palestinian factions on the other.

The skirmishes have resulted in fatalities and injuries on both sides and among Lebanese civilians.

SOURCE:AA
