Dozens of militants have attacked a police station in northern Pakistan, killing at least 10 officers, a senior commander said.

The assault early Monday comes just days before Pakistan votes in a general election that has already seen dozens of attacks on candidates and party supporters.

"More than 30 terrorists launched an attack from three directions. There was an exchange of fire for over two-and-a-half hours," Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said.

He said 10 officers were killed and four wounded in the attack on Chaudhwan police station in Dera Ismail Khan district.

The border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have for years seen Pakistani Taliban, Daesh and other groups attacking government and security targets, as well as targeting civilians.

The Pakistani Taliban is also known as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).