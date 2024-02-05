The death toll from central Chile's blazing wildfires climbed to at least 112 people on Sunday, after President Gabriel Boric warned the number would rise "significantly" as teams search gutted neighbourhoods.

Responders continued to battle fires in the coastal tourist region of Valparaiso amid an intense summer heat wave, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) over the weekend.

Abraham Mardones, a welder who fled his burning home in Vina del Mar, said he narrowly escaped the fast-paced inferno that raged over a hillside Friday and through several blocks of the seaside city.

"We looked out again and the fire was already on our walls. It took only 10 minutes. The entire hill burned," he said.

"The fire consumed everything –– memories, comforts, homes. I was left with nothing but my overalls and a pair of sneakers that were given to me as a gift," Mardones said. "I could only rescue my dog."

Upon his return on Sunday, he said he found several neighbours who had died in the flames.

Friends passed by driving a truck "carrying the burned bodies of their brother, their father, their daughter."

The Interior Ministry said late Sunday that the medical examiner's office had received 112 dead victims, 32 of whom have been identified, and that there are 40 fires still active in the country.

Speaking earlier in Quilpue, a devastated hillside community near Vina del Mar, Boric had said the death toll was 64 but "we know it is going to increase significantly," adding it was the country's deadliest disaster since a 2010 earthquake and tsunami that killed 500 people.

Vina del Mar mayor Macarena Ripamonti told reporters "190 people are still missing" in the city.

"Not a single house was left here," retiree Lilian Rojas, 67, said of her neighbourhood near the Vina del Mar botanical garden, which was also destroyed in the flames.

Related Death toll climbs as hundreds of wildfires burn in Chile

Dead victims in the streets

Boric, who met with fire survivors at a Vina del Mar hospital Sunday, has declared a state of emergency, pledging government support to help people get back on their feet.

According to national disaster service SENAPRED, nearly 26,000 sq km (64,000 acres) had been burned across the central and southern regions by Sunday.