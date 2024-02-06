The remains of an estimated 70,000 Namibians who perished in what is considered the first genocide of the 20th century lie under the dunes of the sprawling Namib Desert.

Many others were washed into the depths of the ice-cold waters of the South Atlantic Ocean.

This colonial-era genocide of numbing proportions was perpetrated by German forces on the indigenous Herero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908.

As the late President Sukarno of Indonesia would say, "Don't ever forget the history. It will make and change who we are."

In 2021, after years of negotiations, Germany formally acknowledged the blot on its colonial history as "a genocide".

By way of reparation, the European nation agreed to fund projects in Namibia worth US $1.3 billion over 30 years for its role in the mass killings.

But even before the dust could settle on the injustices of 120 years ago, Germany made a decision that shocked Namibia and reopened old wounds.

The German government pledged to intervene on Israel's behalf in the case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague over what is widely regarded as a "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza.

Double standards

Namibia sees it as a reflection of Germany being less than repentant for its sullied history.

In a statement, Namibia's President Hage Geingob said that "the German government is yet to fully atone for the genocide it committed on Namibian soil".

"Germany cannot morally express commitment to the United Nations' convention against genocide, including atonement for the genocide in Namibia, whilst supporting the equivalent of a holocaust and genocide in Gaza," he said.

Echoing Geingob's sentiments, writer and actress Girley Jazama argues that Germany's refusal to acknowledge the genocide in Gaza implies that "you (Germany) have not taken accountability for what you did to the Namibian people from 1904 to 1908".

"So, how do we then hold people accountable for their actions? Do we sit aside and let this play out? Does this mean that it was all amnesia? Have they yet to learn from their past?" she wonders.

Although what happened in Namibia and Gaza are separated by over a century, Jazama rues that little has changed.

"It's so strange to me that in 2024, this is still happening," she tells TRT Afrika. "I am shocked that Germany does not see what Israel is doing as genocide."

Hidden from history

Jazama's Herero ancestors were executed for resisting the German occupation of their land.

"There was an extermination order against my people, and we were driven out into the desert to starve and die of thirst. Today, it is playing out in Gaza, where Palestinians are put under a total blockade," she says.