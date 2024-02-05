Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his country’s "pride" to work alongside Ankara in reconstruction and restoration efforts ahead of the first anniversary of the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye.

“Azerbaijan continues its humanitarian activities in Kahramanmaras province and closely participates in the reconstruction and restoration works and the construction of social facilities,” Aliyev said on Monday in a letter addressed to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to his office.

"We are very proud to be with Türkiye in this noble and honourable mission," Aliyev said.

“Just as Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan in good times and in sad times, we always stand by Türkiye and will continue to do so. Because we are one nation, two states,” he added.

'Stronger and with honour'