Around 100,000 people have been displaced by Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, according to the country’s foreign minister.

"We have about 100,000 displaced people from the south as a result of recent events and Israeli attacks,” Abdullah Bou Habib said on Monday during a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC ) Mirjana Spoljaric.

“They are in dire need of care and assistance,” he added.

Bou Habib said Lebanon welcomes all possible assistance from the ICRC to the displaced Lebanese.

Also on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said "time is running out" to reach a diplomatic solution in south Lebanon with daily cross-border fire.