WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 1,000 migrants reach Spain's Canary Islands in three days
The archipelago off northwest Africa has seen a surge in migrant arrivals in recent weeks as more people from West Africa attempt the dangerous journey.
More than 1,000 migrants reach Spain's Canary Islands in three days
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel at the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
February 5, 2024

More than 1,000 migrants and asylum seekers from sub-Saharan countries have arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands in 18 boats over the past three days, Spain’s marine rescue service said.

A body was found in one of the boats on Monday.

The archipelago off northwest Africa has seen a surge in migrant arrivals in recent weeks as more people from West Africa attempt the dangerous journey.

Officials say 7,270 migrants and asylum seekers arrived in January, about as many as in the first six months of 2023. Most of the boats depart from Mauritania.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit the West African country on Thursday to encourage authorities to try to curtail the departures.

Spain and the European Union have cooperation agreements with both Mauritania and neighbouring Senegal to try to reduce the number of migrants and asylum seekers arriving on the islands.

But some people insist on taking their chances and say there are few opportunities and sometimes politicalturmoil at home.

RECOMMENDED

Spain's interior ministry says a record 55,618 migrants and asylum seekers arrived by boat — most of them in the Canary Islands — last year, almost double the number of the previous year.

The Spanish non-profit organisation Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders) says more than 6,600 migrants died while trying to reach Spain by boat last year, most of them on the Atlantic route.

The figure is more than double the number reported by the organisation for 2022.

Caminando Fronteras says it compiles its own figures from families of migrants and rescue statistics.

RelatedRecord hundreds of migrants attempt crossing into Spain's Melilla enclave
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown