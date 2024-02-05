Heavy snow has hit the Tokyo area, disrupting trains and grounding more than 100 flights, with transport officials cautioning drivers to avoid nonessential travel.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said on Monday that the snowfall was expected to peak on Monday night, with up to 55 centimetres (21 inches) predicted in mountainous areas north of Tokyo.

The snowfall was much less in central Tokyo, where more than 1 centimetre (0.4 inches) was reported for the first time in two years, Kyodo News said.

About 40 people received minor injuries from slipping in the snow, NHK public television reported.

Some train services were limited in the Tokyo region and highways were partially closed, including the Tomei and Metropolitan Expressways.