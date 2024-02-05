Tara Houska marches for Palestine because she knows all about genocide, displacement and loss.

Houska is an award-winning tribal attorney from the Couchiching First Nation, one of more than 600 remaining Indigenous tribes in the US, although the government officially only recognises 574 tribes.

There used to be more than 1,000 tribes until Italian explorer Christopher Colombus landed on the shores of the Americas in 1492 and European colonisation of the land accelerated.

Many in the Indigenous community consider what happened more than 500 years ago in the Americas to be a "parallel path" to what the Palestinians have been facing for the last 75 years.

Since the latest Israeli bombing of Gaza began in October, groups such as NDN Collective and The Red Nation have issued written statements calling for an end to "settler colonialism" and genocide, adding that "Palestinian rights are Indigenous rights to those lands and we’re on Indigenous land here."

Speaking to TRT World, Houska, who also served as a former advisor on Native Affairs to Senator Bernie Sanders (2016), said she has been watching "efforts to displace Palestinians from Palestine" for decades, but that Israeli occupation has now "turned openly genocidal in its scope and actions."

The civil rights activist and a long-time supporter of global Indigenous rights said she was so outraged by the destruction and killings in Gaza that she travelled more than 1,000 miles to a protest in Washington, DC in November to show Palestinians, "We see you, we are with you."

"What is happening in Palestine right now goes beyond depopulation, it’s genocide," said Houska, who is based in Koochiching County, Minnesota. Over the years she's also delivered talks at Princeton University, Dickinson College, and most recently Harvard University, on Palestinian and Indigenous rights.

"My ancestors were nearly genocided out of existence - they came for our food, our ability to freely move, our cultures, and ultimately our lands and waters.

"We were dehumanised, degraded, and held unequal rights to our own homelands. While waging campaign after campaign massacring, starving, blockading and attempting to forcefully assimilate and reprogram our peoples, we were moved onto tiny portions of the land we called home for generations. I see many of these same tactics being waged on Palestinian people."

Up to 56 million Indigenous Americans were said to have been killed in the first 100 years of European colonisation of the Americas. Today, remaining Native American tribes have been forced to live on just two percent of US land.

Although recent protests may have spurred the largest Palestinian movement in US history, Indigenous Native American support for Palestine goes back at least half a century.

The Native American Movement and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) supported one another in the 1970s, as both campaigned and fought for their stolen rights.

More recently in 2016, Native Americans draped in Palestinian keffiyehs stood shoulder to shoulder with Palestinian Youth Movement activistsin protesting against the construction of oil pipelines that would destroy Indigenous religious and cultural sites of the Sioux tribe at Standing Rock in North Dakota, as well as contaminate their water supply.

In writing about the action, James Zogby, president of the Washington, DC-based Arab-American Institute, said that Indigenous Native Americans and Palestinians "shared the same narrative."