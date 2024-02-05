TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Disaster communications cannot be considered a preference: Türkiye's Altun
"Our disaster communication strategies have been one of the most strategic tools we have available for disaster preparedness, emergency response, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts," says Türkiye's comms director.
Disaster communications cannot be considered a preference: Türkiye's Altun
"We, as Türkiye, consider the disaster of the century to be a milestone in the context of disaster communication,” Altun expressed. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 5, 2024

Disaster communication is among the pillars of Türkiye’s communications model, and cannot be considered a preference for any country, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has stressed.

"Being a critical component of an integrated disaster management approach, disaster communication is, therefore, a fundamental element of the strategic communication policy of our state," Altun said on Monday, addressing the Disaster Communication Symposium on the First Anniversary of the Disaster of the Century on February 6, 2023.

Every disaster, regardless of its intensity, requires an emergency response and effective process management, Altun emphasised, adding that disaster communications cannot be limited to times of disaster.

The Directorate of Communications has been informing the public before disasters and carrying out disaster prevention and risk reduction activities per their areas of responsibility, he said.

"Our disaster communication strategies have been one of the most strategic tools we have available for disaster preparedness, emergency response, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts,” the communications director stressed.

RECOMMENDED

'A milestone'

Following the twin earthquakes, Türkiye did not move with a mentality of just healing its wounds and carrying on, Altun said, commemorating over 53,000 lives that were lost as a result of the devastating earthquakes that hit 11 southern cities, affecting 14 million people.

"We, as Türkiye, consider the disaster of the century to be a milestone in the context of disaster communication,” Altun expressed.

Since the earthquakes on February 6, the Directorate of Communications has been striving to move Türkiye to the next level of disaster communication with significant efforts while also contributing to the academic and intellectual body of knowledge in the field, he added.

The communications director underlined that from search and rescue operations to the efficient management of emergency response logistics, to the delivery of humanitarian aid for health services, effective management of the communication process is crucial.

"Today, disaster communication cannot be considered as a preference for any country. Disaster communication is a matter of public governance that must be worked on and invested in," Altun said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown