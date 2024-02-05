Scottish leader Humza Yousaf has lambasted British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accusing him of "gambling on people's lives," after accepting a bet that migrant deportation flights to Rwanda will begin before general elections later this year.

"This Tory UK Government always finds a way of degrading itself even further. We should boot every Tory MP out of office. The SNP is second place in every Tory-held seat in Scotland. Vote SNP to ensure Scotland is Tory free," Yousaf said on X on Monday.

During an interview, talk show host Piers Morgan asked Sunak: "I'll bet you £1,000 ($1,253) to a refugee charity, you don't get anybody on those planes before the election. Will you take that bet?"

In response, Sunak extended his hand to the TV host, affirming that Rwanda deportations are a pivotal component of his government's "overall plan" on migration policy.

The bet between Sunak and Morgan has sparked widespread controversy, with critics arguing that it trivialises serious issues surrounding deportation and human rights.