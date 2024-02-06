Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and has started treatment, Buckingham Palace announced.

Monday's disclosure follows an earlier medical intervention for benign prostate enlargement, which led to the discovery of the secondary condition, it said in a statement.

Although the palace refrained from specifying the type of cancer afflicting the monarch, it affirmed that the diagnosis did not pertain to prostate cancer.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement said.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.