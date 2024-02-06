WORLD
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace
During the UK King’s recent hospital procedure, "a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequent diagnostic tests identified a form of cancer," the palace said, adding that he had begun treatment.
By Staff Reporter
February 6, 2024

Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and has started treatment, Buckingham Palace announced.

Monday's disclosure follows an earlier medical intervention for benign prostate enlargement, which led to the discovery of the secondary condition, it said in a statement.

Although the palace refrained from specifying the type of cancer afflicting the monarch, it affirmed that the diagnosis did not pertain to prostate cancer.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement said.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday that The Biden administration's thoughts are with Charles and his family.

"Our thoughts are with the king ... and his family. That's incredibly sad news," Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing.

