The leader of Hungary's ruling party has said that Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson should agree to meet with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Budapest to secure Stockholm's NATO accession.

"The ratification of Swedish NATO (membership) may take place at the beginning of the regular parliamentary session," Fidesz chief Mate Kocsis said on social media on Monday.

"But for this, the meeting of the two prime ministers in Budapest is required. If it is important for the Swedes to join, they will come here as they went to Türkiye," Kocsis added.

Earlier on Monday, Hungary's ruling party boycotted a parliament session on Sweden's NATO membership, postponing a vote by the last alliance member to approve the expansion of the alliance despite US pressure.

Hungary has maintained close ties with Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and while it has said it supports the Swedish bid in principle, it has been dragging its feet for months.

The United States has ramped up pressure on Hungary to ratify Stockholm's bid.

'Time and patience are wearing thin'

On Friday, the US embassy reminded Orban in a statement that he promised to act "at the first opportunity" and "Monday's session provides him with one".