WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hungary ruling party insists Swedish premier visit Budapest for NATO talks
Hungary's parliament was scheduled to meet in an extraordinary session to discuss ratification of Sweden's accession but Fidesz lawmakers boycotted the session, further delaying ratification.
Hungary ruling party insists Swedish premier visit Budapest for NATO talks
Politicians from almost all opposition parties have urged speedy ratification and condemned the governing majority for not attending Monday's session. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
February 5, 2024

The leader of Hungary's ruling party has said that Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson should agree to meet with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Budapest to secure Stockholm's NATO accession.

"The ratification of Swedish NATO (membership) may take place at the beginning of the regular parliamentary session," Fidesz chief Mate Kocsis said on social media on Monday.

"But for this, the meeting of the two prime ministers in Budapest is required. If it is important for the Swedes to join, they will come here as they went to Türkiye," Kocsis added.

Earlier on Monday, Hungary's ruling party boycotted a parliament session on Sweden's NATO membership, postponing a vote by the last alliance member to approve the expansion of the alliance despite US pressure.

Hungary has maintained close ties with Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and while it has said it supports the Swedish bid in principle, it has been dragging its feet for months.

The United States has ramped up pressure on Hungary to ratify Stockholm's bid.

RelatedHungary politician flags possible delay for Sweden's NATO bid

'Time and patience are wearing thin'

On Friday, the US embassy reminded Orban in a statement that he promised to act "at the first opportunity" and "Monday's session provides him with one".

RECOMMENDED

Co-chairs of the US Senate's NATO Observer Group warned that "both time and patience are wearing thin."

US Ambassador David Pressman was present in the viewing gallery during Monday's parliamentary session along with envoys from 14 other NATO countries, a US embassy spokesperson told AFP news agency.

However, the sitting was adjourned due to the lack of a quorum. Out of 199 MPs, only 51 voted on the agenda as almost all members of Orban's Fidesz-KDNP ruling coalition — except for presiding deputy speaker Sandor Lezsak — stayed away.

Waiting for a leaders' meeting

Orban also has invited Kristersson to Hungary, citing the need to "build strong mutual trust" through "more intense political dialogue".

The Swedish leader accepted the invitation but rejected the idea of "negotiations" and "demands" concerning the country's bid to join NATO.

Parliament is due to reconvene on 26 February, and ratification could take place quickly once it has received Orban's approval.

Politicians from almost all opposition parties have urged speedy ratification and condemned the governing majority for not attending Monday's session.

RelatedRatifying Sweden's NATO accession bid not 'urgent': Hungary's Orban
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown