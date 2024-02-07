Türkiye’s very first space traveller, Alper Gezeravci, has bid farewell to the International Space Station where he successfully conducted 13 experiments prepared by Turkish scientists and research institutions.

Part of the four-person Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew, Gezeravci undocked from the ISS onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Freedom at 1420 GMT on Wednesday, concluding his extended 18-day stay at the station.

“We carried out all planned experimental activities on the ISS,” Project Manager Omer Atas tells TRT World from the mission control centre at Axiom Space headquarters in Houston, Texas, amid preparations for Gezeravci’s return.

Atas and his team have closely monitored Gezeravci from Houston throughout his journey. They are now coordinating his return, tracking the Freedom spacecraft as it descends upon the Earth, expected to splashdown approximately 48 hours later at one of seven potential sites in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

“After landing on Earth, the analysis phase will start. It is a long process, but we will let our people know about the results,” says Atas, expressing pride and joy as the manager of Türkiye’s inaugural human space flight mission.

"I'm happy to see that the entire country is excited for and supporting this project," adds Atas, who works for the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK).

During a farewell ceremony on Friday, the trailblazing astronaut thanked the station’s Expedition 70 crew for their hospitality and expressed hope that his mission would be an inspiring first step for Türkiye’s bright future in space.

The crew was initially planned to stay on the ISS for 14 days, returning on Saturday, but their return was delayed three times due to unfavourable recovery weather, SpaceX said on X. During the extension, the astronauts further documented life aboard the station, taking pictures and recording outreach videos.

44-year-old Gezeravci’s time at the ISS was meticulously planned before he left Earth.

Throughout his stay at the orbiting station, his days began early, planning and reviewing all procedures for the day’s experiments. He would then meet with the crew and ground control to go over his schedule and discuss whether he needed additional assistance.

Astronauts at the ISS work just as we do here on Earth. They have an eight-hour work schedule each day. But Gezeravci was working extra hard compared to his colleagues on the station.

“Generally, astronauts from other countries don't work on the first day. But Alper had to start two of our experiments immediately because they were live experiments. It was critical that they got unpacked as soon as possible,” Atas explains.

It took Gezeravci almost eight hours just to set up all the experiments and get started on them. Additionally, since this was Türkiye’s first experience in crewed space missions, the experiments were more demanding than usual. Gezeravci sometimes worked overtime to complete his daily plan, making him the most hard-working astronaut on the station.

Besides work, the astronaut also devoted himself to fostering inspiration and motivation among students across Türkiye through regular participation in live question-and-answer sessions, aiming to ignite their passion for space science and technology.

Despite his busy schedule, the Turkish astronaut seemed to have developed a fondness for space.

He would take time to appreciate views of our blue planet and enjoy the rather discomforting microgravity environment which significantly impacts the cardiovascular system, causing blood and body fluids to accumulate unnaturally in the upper body.

Gezeravci himself, an F-16 fighter pilot from the Turkish Air Force, has described the experience as “flying without his metal wings”.

Recalling the live broadcast of the Ax-3 crew reaching microgravity for the first time, Atas says that even in those initial moments, they saw that Gezeravci “was enjoying the microgravity, playing with the pen in his hand."

He further explains that Gezeravci has been very comfortable in microgravity and didn’t exhibit any side effects, which allowed him to work very comfortably in space. Turns out, this quality is detrimental to conducting experiments on the ISS.

“Things are moving differently there than on Earth. In microgravity, they have to be extra focused on coordinating their movements while doing the experiments. I think this is the general difficulty for all astronauts in space,” Atas tells TRT World.

Gezeravci’s last and perhaps greatest challenge was packing up. According to Atas, much of the last two days were focused on packing as he had to make sure that the experiments would be safe on the return journey to Earth.