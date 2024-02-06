Tuesday, February 6, 2024

1441 GMT — Some parts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka are in a "critical" condition as they fight off Russian shelling and incursions, a local official has said.

"While for several weeks we were saying the situation was very difficult but under control, now the situation is very difficult and in some places critical," said Vitaliy Barabash, head of the town's military administration.

"This does not mean that everything is lost, that everything is very bad.

Russia launched a renewed push to capture Avdiivka in October, with troops on three sides of the town pounding it with relentless artillery strikes in a bid to force a Ukrainian withdrawal.

More updates 👇

1441 GMT —Ukraine 'blew up' drilling platform used by Russia in drone attacks

Ukraine has said a group of its special forces blew up a drilling platform in the Black Sea that Russia was using to enhance the range of its drones.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging platform, special forces said equipment on the platform was used for drones involved in attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure and to control the northwestern part of the sea.

The operation, dubbed Citadel, was conducted at night and resulted in the capture of "important enemy equipment" and the platform being blown up, the statement said.

A successful special operation ensured safer movement of ships and limited the enemy's capabilities in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. - Ukrainian special forces

1407 GMT — UN nuclear watchdog chief Grossi to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi has said he would visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied Ukraine on Wednesday.

Grossi will assess if the plant can be safely run with a reduced number of staff and check how safe the fuel is that has been in the reactors for years.

1359 GMT — Ukraine’s parliament approves extension of martial law, mobilisation for 90 days

Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved two bills to extend martial law and general mobilisation for another 90 days, a lawmaker said.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram that the bills on extending martial law and mobilisation received 335 and 323 votes in favour, respectively. The bills will come into effect on February 13.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first declared martial law and general mobilisation on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine. The measure has been extended several times since then.

1257 GMT —Top EU diplomat arrives in Ukrainian capital

The EU foreign policy chief has arrived in Ukraine's capital for a visit, according to Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko.

"Josep Borrell has arrived in Kyiv," Goncharenko wrote on Telegram.

On Monday, visiting Poland's capital Warsaw, Borrell announced that the EU plans to sanction international companies that allegedly help Russia circumvent Western sanctions.

1231 GMT — Poland mulls deporting Ukrainians to shore up army

To shore up Ukraine's sinking number of soldiers, Poland is considering deporting Ukrainian refugees from the country.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it will not rule out deporting Ukrainians living in the country.

"With regard to issues related to military conscription of Ukrainians staying abroad, including on Polish territory, we are aware of the current situation and the problem it poses for the Ukrainian side," said online portal Onet quoting the statement.

There are 958,000 Ukrainian citizens in Poland, according to the European Commission.

1049 GMT — Georgian President denounces Russian plan for navy base in breakaway region

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has denounced a reported Russian plan to set up a navy base in the breakaway Abkhazia region as a threat to security in the Black Sea.

"Russia's plan to transform the Ochamchire port into its navy base is aimed at shifting the confrontation into the Black Sea, into our territorial waters, and at creating a threat to the strategic perspective of the Black Sea," Zurabishvili said during an address to parliament.

1022 GMT —Ukraine says it neutralised 'powerful Russian spy ring'

Ukraine said it had arrested five former and current intelligence officers it said were working for Russia as part of a powerful spy ring.

Kiev said the suspects were caught passing information to Russia's FSB security service about Ukrainian military sites, its defensive fortifications, personal data and strategic energy facilities.

"The security service of Ukraine neutralised a powerful agent network run by the FSB's military counterintelligence which was operating in Ukraine," Kiev's SBU security service said in a statement.

The general prosecutor said the five — former employees of Ukraine's defence intelligence and its foreign intelligence units as well as a current SBU regional agent — were arrested on suspicion of treason.

"The suspects passed on intelligence about the Defence Forces and strategically important energy facilities to representatives of the aggressor state's special services," the general prosecutor said.

The agency posted photos of the men being arrested, with their faces blurred out, on its social media pages.

1007 GMT — Kremlin declines comment on alleged visit of Tucker Carlson to Russian presidential administration

The Kremlin, asked whether US journalist Tucker Carlson had visited the Russian presidential administration in Moscow this week, declined to comment.

Russian media showed pictures of Carlson at several spots around Moscow on Monday during a visit which has fuelled speculation that the former Fox News host may become the first Western journalist to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin during the war in Ukraine.