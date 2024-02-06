WORLD
Yemen's presidential council dismisses prime minister
Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak replaces Maeen Abdulmalik Saaed as Yemeni presidential council offers no explanation to the public.
Sacked Maeen Abdulmalik was Yemen's premier since 2018. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
February 6, 2024

Yemen's internationally recognised presidential council sacked the prime minister in an unexpected move that comes at a time when a US-led coalition has been striking targets of the government's rivals, the Iran-backed Houthis.

A decree from the council appointed Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak the new prime minister. Bin Mubarak replaced Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, who was Yemen's premier since 2018.

The council didn't give a reason behind the reshuffle.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened months later and has been battling the Houthis since 2015 to try and restore the internationally recognised government to power.

RelatedMissiles seen exploding off Yemen coast, no damage: maritime agencies
The war has devastated Yemen, already the poorest Arab country, and created one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters. More than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, have been killed.

In recent months, the Houthis engaged in negotiations with Saudi Arabia, which has sought an exit from the stalemated war.

The two sides said they have achieved positive results to revive an expired ceasefire. The Houthi-Saudi talks have been part of broader efforts to find a political settlement to the conflict.

The peace efforts have been hampered since Israel's war on Gaza began in October last year. The Houthis have attacked shipping routes in the Red Sea as part of what they say is their response to Israel's campaign against Palestinians.

The Houthi attacks have prompted the US and Britain to launch waves of strikes on areas the group controls in Yemen.

