The European Commission is poised to recommend on Tuesday the EU reduces its net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040, a target that will test political appetite to continue Europe's ambitious fight against climate crisis ahead of EU elections.

Drafts of the Commission recommendation show the EU will endorse the 90% target for net greenhouse gas cuts compared with 1990 levels.

The 2040 goal aims to keep European Union countries on track between the EU's existing 2030 climate goal and its long-term aim to have net zero emissions by 2050 and end Europe's ongoing contribution to climate crisis.

Drawn up amid farmers' protests across Europe and political pushback on some EU green laws, the EU plan is set to focus on preserving public support and European industries.

"To continue the European Green Deal into the decade up to 2040, extra focus will be needed on the enabling conditions for businesses and citizens to master the transition," said a draft of the EU plan, which could change before it is published.

"Climate action has to take everybody along," it said.

Tuesday's proposal will kick off the political debate on the target, but it will be up to a new EU Commission, formed after EU elections in June, to make a final legal proposal.

Europe's climate agenda is entering a difficult political phase, as it begins to touch sensitive sectors, such farming, and traditional industries face fierce green tech competition from China.

The draft said agriculture would need to cut non-CO2 emissions 30% by 2040 from 2015 levels, but EU officials on Monday indicated this target for the politically tense sector may be scrapped in the final document.

Protests by farmers across Europe against rising issues in the agricultural sector have grown bigger, spreading from the Netherlands and Belgium to other European countries.

Farmers, mainly in Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy and Hungary are rallying against the EU's agricultural policies by blocking roads with tractors. They say the policies and regulations to combat climate crisis are costly for them.