Israel is a country built on myths. Zionism has revolved around the claim of being the original, sole inhabitants of Palestinian territories.

This notion, derived from biblical texts and echoed by Israeli leaders like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, clearly contradicts historical realities.

Since facts on the ground contradict the founding myths of Israel, the Jewish leaders systematically erase history to perpetuate the myth of “a land without a people for a people without a land”.

One method employed involves the manipulation of archaeological findings to create the impression of an ancient land waiting for its people. This fabricated narrative, replete with altered names and dates, is one of the key tactics serving Israel's occupation agenda.

The close connection between archaeology and the nation stems from the role archaeological sites and artefacts play in determining the identity of the land, especially in making visible the historical narrative established between the land and the nation, that is, the legitimacy it bestows for historical land claims between nations.

In places such as the Middle East and Central Europe, where conquests and peoples intermix and land disputes abound, archaeological data is commonly used to support land claims.

Here, the archaeological data has an "essentialist" or "primordial" concept, as it helps determine which people first inhabited a region and whose historical claims are most compelling.

In modern states, the historicity established between the identity of the nation and that of the land is a critical factor in asserting control by turning the physically dominated land into a historical space.

This historical bond between nation and land compels the actions of those claiming rights to a territory and the consent of those arbitrating claims of ownership.

In other words, if you are good at erasing the past and rewriting it in line with your agenda, it means that you stand as the first social unit in this uninhabited land.

Zionist narrative

As we delve into recent history, it becomes apparent that the Zionist occupier mindset has embraced a strategy reminiscent of times past.

A poignant illustration of this is the Forest of the Martyrs, where six million trees were planted in 1951 to honour Holocaust victims.

This wooded expanse, now dubbed the Forest of the Martyrs, originally covered villages like Dayr ‘Amr, Khirbat al ‘Umur, Kasla, Bayt Umm al-Mays, and ‘Aqqur until the 1948 Nakba, the forced exodus of Palestinians from their lands.