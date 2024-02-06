Following a terrorist attempt outside a courthouse in Istanbul, there are currently 34 detentions under way, coordinated by a team of top prosecutors, while the two terrorist perpetrators were killed in the incident, Türkiye's justice minister has said.

"Today, once again, treacherous terrorists aiming to carry out their vile intentions were neutralised by our heroic police as they attempted to enter through the door," said Yilmaz Tunc in a statement on Tuesday.

Tunc said two terrorists clashed with police at Gate C of Istanbul’s Caglayan Courthouse, resulting in both being killed and later, the tragic death of one of four members of the public who was injured in the incident.

He stressed the government’s "unwavering commitment to combatting all forms of terrorism."