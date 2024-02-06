TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Security forces apprehend 2 suspected human traffickers in western Türkiye
During a road check in the Kirkagac district of Manisa in Türkiye, Turkish security forces capture two human traffickers along with 44 irregular migrants.
Security forces apprehend 2 suspected human traffickers in western Türkiye
Gendarmerie teams stop 2 vans during road check in Kirkagac district of Manisa province, and during search recover inflatable boats, engines, pumps, unlicensed hunting rifle. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
February 6, 2024

Turkish security forces have apprehended two suspected human traffickers as well as 44 irregular migrants in western Manisa province.

Gendarmerie teams stopped two vans during a road check in Kirkagac district, sources in law enforcement said on Tuesday, requesting to remain anonymous because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

RelatedTürkiye rescues hundreds of irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
RECOMMENDED

During the vehicle searches, 44 irregular migrants were found sitting inside, along with two inflatable boats, two boat engines, a pump, and an unlicensed hunting rifle, they added.

They said two suspected human traffickers have been arrested, and all irregular migrants have been transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Immigration to be processed under the law.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown