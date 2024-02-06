On the first anniversary of the deadly twin earthquakes which shook parts of Türkiye and Syria, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has drawn attention to big funding gaps.

"Our appeals for Türkiye and Syria, totalling over $573 million are still significantly underfunded, for Türkiye that gap stands at 65 percent," Jessie Thomson, the head of the Red Cross Türkiye delegation, told a UN briefing in Geneva via video link on Tuesday.

"Now is not the time to scale down," Thomson urged. "We really need to redouble our efforts to support communities to make a significant impact on their lives and to empower people to rebuild their lives. And really to help restart and reinforce those local economies."

"We really must ensure that the passage of time does not diminish our attention or our commitment to these communities," she added.

Reiterating Red Cross's steadfast dedication to making a lasting impact on the lives of those affected, she said: "But we can't do it alone. We need the continued support of the international community to bridge funding gaps and to provide the necessary resources for the ongoing recovery."