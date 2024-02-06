TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Red Cross highlights funding gaps on 1st anniversary of Türkiye quakes
"Our appeals for Türkiye and Syria, totaling over $573 million are still significantly underfunded, for Türkiye that gap stands at 65 percent," Jessie Thomson, the head of Red Cross Türkiye delegation tells UN briefing in Geneva.
Red Cross highlights funding gaps on 1st anniversary of Türkiye quakes
Catastrophic twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 shook southern Türkiye and northern Syria on February 6, levelling thousands of buildings and claiming the lives of over 53,500 people. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
February 6, 2024

On the first anniversary of the deadly twin earthquakes which shook parts of Türkiye and Syria, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has drawn attention to big funding gaps.

"Our appeals for Türkiye and Syria, totalling over $573 million are still significantly underfunded, for Türkiye that gap stands at 65 percent," Jessie Thomson, the head of the Red Cross Türkiye delegation, told a UN briefing in Geneva via video link on Tuesday.

"Now is not the time to scale down," Thomson urged. "We really need to redouble our efforts to support communities to make a significant impact on their lives and to empower people to rebuild their lives. And really to help restart and reinforce those local economies."

"We really must ensure that the passage of time does not diminish our attention or our commitment to these communities," she added.

Reiterating Red Cross's steadfast dedication to making a lasting impact on the lives of those affected, she said: "But we can't do it alone. We need the continued support of the international community to bridge funding gaps and to provide the necessary resources for the ongoing recovery."

RECOMMENDED

"Now is the time for solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria as well," she said.

Catastrophic twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 shook southern Türkiye and northern Syria on February 6, levelling thousands of buildings and claiming the lives of over 53,500 people.

RelatedTürkiye heals wounds of quakes through solidarity of the century: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30