Country music star Toby Keith, celebrated in Middle America for his patriotic fervor, has passed away aged 62, a statement on his social media account said.

"Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage," a statement posted to Keith's account on X, formerly Twitter, stated on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma-born singer, who was a roughneck in the oil fields of his home state, had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

The 6-foot-4 singer broke out in the country boom years of the 1990s, writing songs that fans loved to hear.

Over his career, he publicly clashed with other celebrities and journalists and often pushed back against record executives who wanted to smooth his rough edges.

He was known for his overt patriotism on post-9/11 songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” and boisterous barroom tunes like “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup.”

He had a powerful booming voice, a tongue-in-cheek sense of humour, and a range that carried love songs as well as drinking songs.

'Cancer is a roller coaster'