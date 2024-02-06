In the heart of Kahramanmaras, a region known for its historical significance and scenic landscapes, two powerful earthquakes struck on February 6, 2023, leaving devastation in their wake. With magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6, respectively, these seismic events were quickly dubbed the “disaster of the century,” shaking the very foundations of the affected communities.

The aftermath of the earthquakes painted a grim picture of destruction, prompting an immediate and urgent call for assistance. The scale of devastation was colossal, demanding a united effort to provide relief and support to those affected. As news of the disaster spread, the Anatolian people, known for their generous hearts and sense of community, rallied together to respond to the call for help.

From cities far and wide, individuals poured into the earthquake-stricken zone, eager to join the collective effort in alleviating the suffering caused by the disaster. The scene was one of both chaos and compassion, as relief efforts took shape amid the rubble and ruins. Amid the countless faces working tirelessly to provide aid, there emerged unnamed heroes, driven by an innate sense of duty to their fellow citizens.

However, not all the heroes remained anonymous. In the midst of the chaos, Elmali village, located in the city of Bingol in Eastern Anatolia, stood out as a symbol of unwavering charity and community spirit. This village, which had initiated charitable endeavors for Syria back in 2020, wasted no time in responding to the earthquake crisis.

“We woke up to an earthquake on the morning of February 6. The earthquake was also felt in Bingol, where we are located. We immediately made our preparations and started rescue activities by going to Malatya and Adiyaman, which are the earthquake zones,” Cetin Korkmaz, one of the volunteers, tells TRT World.

Korkmaz says that he has been in the quake-hit region since day one to assist search and rescue operations, distribution of aid to the victims across the country and many other tasks.

“We continued our work until the construction equipment entered the wreckage. Afterwards, we provided aid, especially food, to the people of the region. During this time we did not sleep properly for perhaps a month,” Korkmaz recalls.