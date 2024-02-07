A major economic reform package championed by Argentina's President Javier Milei will be sent back to a legislative committee for consideration, the president's party said, marking a major setback for the bill after lawmakers rejected many of its provisions.

The rejections played out during the article-by-article approval process after legislators voted to approve the so-called "omnibus" proposal.

The bill, which had already been significantly reworked by lawmakers, still included provisions to allow for the privatisation of state entities, changes to hundreds of regulations, as well as measures to enable reductions in state subsidies.

"They love to keep losing"