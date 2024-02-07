TÜRKİYE
Türkiye continues NATO mission amid tensions between Kosovo, Serbia
Turkish troops taking command of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) on October 9 hold their mission as the force increases its patrolling activities in the region due to the latest escalations between the government in Pristina and local Serbs.
Türkiye has the second-largest contingent in KFOR, contributing at least 780 soldiers. /Photo: AA / Others
February 7, 2024

Turkish troops serving in NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) continue to patrol the border region between Kosovo and Serbia to ensure security.

Photos of their patrolling activity were shared on KFOR's social media account.

The post emphasised that KFOR continues to fully implement its mandate to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo.

KFOR increased its presence and patrol activities in the region following the latest tensions between the government in Pristina and local Serbs.

KFOR troops deployed in Kosovo on June 12, 1999, following a decision by the UN Security Council to ensure security and stability.

The mission has more than 4,500 military personnel from 27 countries, including 21 NATO members and six non-NATO partner countries.

Türkiye has the second-largest contingent in KFOR, contributing at least 780 soldiers.

Türkiye took command of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) on October 9, the first time it has done so.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognised by many countries, including Türkiye. But Belgrade has never recognised Kosovo and claims it is still part of neighbouring Serbia.

