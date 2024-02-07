Barely two weeks into the International Court of Justice's order ruling Israel to prevent further acts of genocide against Palestinians, Tel Aviv appears to have stepped up its brutal military campaign in Gaza and other occupied territories – killing thousands of civilians in clear violation of the directive.

Data compiled by TRT World from published news reports and testimonies of rights activists suggest escalated violence by Israel despite mounting global pressure to end the war.

The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the January 26 ICJ order is estimated to be at least 1,277, while the number of injured is at least 2,485, according to a tally by TRT World spanning January 26 to February 5.

“The situation has worsened on the ground, and the rate of Israeli violations has increased since the ICJ decision. Hunger today is more widespread,” Ubai Aboudi, the executive director of the rights organisation Bisan Center for Research and Development (BCRD), tells TRT World.

“Besides the killings of Palestinians, the scarcity of essential supplies, exemplified by the last food truck entering on January 27, exacerbates the plight of Palestinians.”

Since October 7, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has killed more than 27,000 people, most of them women and children and turned much of the enclave into a dystopian wasteland.

This tally does not include other instances of Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) says that over 100,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured or missing over the past four months during the Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

Video clips on social media and news reports after the ICJ order underscore that the horror continues.

A mass grave containing 30 handcuffed, blindfolded, and executed people was discovered in a school in northern Gaza.

On February 5, UNRWA posted an image on social media showing a damaged food convoy waiting to travel towards northern Gaza.

UNRWA reported that Israeli naval gunfire struck the convoy, directly violating the ICJ's explicit order for Israel to ensure the delivery of basic services and humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to flood tunnels across Gaza with seawater as part of its offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

Experts warn that this strategy could contaminate underground water sources, potentially rendering Gaza uninhabitable for up to a century.

In a video clip, an Israeli far-right activist is seen telling an aid truck driver, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, that “I am the owner here, you are a slave here”.