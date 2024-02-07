The vote at the presidential election started in Azerbaijan, for the first time taking place on the territories that were occupied by Armenia for more than 30 years.

More than 6,500 polling stations, including abroad, opened at 8 am local time (0400GMT) on Wednesday, and the voting will continue till 7 pm local time (1500GMT).

About 800 foreign and 90,000 local observers from international organisations and countries are monitoring the elections, as well as the local press and about 200 foreign journalists.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members voted at polling station No. 14 in the city of Khankendi.

Related Treaty needed to finalise normalisation between Baku and Yerevan: Aliyev

Seven candidates have been registered to participate in the presidential election, including the current head of state Ilham Aliyev.