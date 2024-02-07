At least 29 people have been killed in two separate bomb blasts outside poll candidate offices in southwestern Pakistan, officials and local media said, on the eve of an election marred by violence and controversy.

The first attack occurred near the office of an independent candidate in Pishin district, around 50 kilometres from the city of Quetta and around 100 kilometres from the border with Afghanistan.

Caretaker information minister for Balochistan province Jan Achakzai and Quetta police both put the death toll from that blast at 14, with 30 more wounded.

Later, Jan Achakzai, the spokesperson for the provincial government said at least 17 people were killed in the attack in Pishin.

A second blast hit near the election office of a candidate for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party in the city of Killa Saifullah — about 120 kilometres east.

The city's deputy commissioner, Yasir Bazai, told Dawn that 12 people were killed in the blast, which took place outside the JUI-F's election office.

Later on Wednesday, the Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for the blasts on Telegram.

The terrorists said they detonated an explosives-rigged motorbike "in the middle of an election gathering in the Killa Saifullah area in Balochistan" province, after also claiming responsibility for the first attack in the province's Pishin district.

Over half a million security officers deployed