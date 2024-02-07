Pakistan’s political class is largely dynastic, a closely packed circle of the who’s-who of society who are recognised by their surnames rather than achievements.

Thanks to its growing population, Pakistan adds tens of thousands of individuals above the age of 18 to the voter list every five years. While the demographics keep changing in light of younger voters queuing up at polling booths, the blue-eyed candidates with powerful surnames have largely remained the same for several decades, revealing a major fault line where there is a mismatch between people’s aspirations and those representing them in assemblies and the Parliament.

Analysts believe politics in Pakistan is family-centric, which leaves little space for aspiring politicians from middle-class and professional backgrounds in the top tiers of mainstream political parties.

“It’s extremely difficult for white-collar professionals from non-political backgrounds to make a mark in electoral politics. Mainstream parties usually award tickets to candidates who already enjoy a presence in their constituencies via either family connections or landholding,” says Umair Javed, assistant professor of sociology at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, while speaking to TRT World.

In the February 8 general election, about 127 million registered voters will elect provincial and national legislators for a five-year term.

The share of first-time candidates from each political party contesting the polls hardly ever goes beyond 10 percent, according to veteran journalist Zahid Gishkori. A full 33 percent of all 266 constituencies of the National Assembly in 2024 are likely to have elected representatives who were also candidates as far back as the 1990 election cycle, he tells TRT World.

“Even the handful of newcomers are mostly family members of the ones who’ve represented the same constituencies in the past,” he says.

A 2022 research paper in a publication of the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute of Development Economics stated that dynastic legislators constituted at least 50 percent of the representatives elected in the 2002, 2008, and 2013 national polls.

The share of runner-up electoral candidates belonging to dynastic families remained 41 percent in the three election cycles. Its constituency-wise analysis showed areas with non-dynastic winners had better public services like water, sanitation, and road infrastructure.

As an example of influential families ensuring their survival amid changing political winds, Gishkori says 42 percent of lawmakers from the last legislature have switched their party affiliation for the 2024 election.

A majority of the recent turncoats belonged until recently to former premier Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which now exists as a shadow of its former self following a nationwide crackdown last year. Courts have convicted Khan, who remains behind bars, along with his associates in three cases of corruption and official misconduct.