Türkiye's National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has visited Erbil, the capital of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government, accompanied by Chief of General Staff General Metin Gurak.

On Tuesday evening, "Guler travelled from Baghdad to Erbil and held a meeting with Nechirvan Barzani, head of the Kurdish Regional Government," said the National Defence Ministry on X.

Barzani and Guler discussed regional developments, with a particular focus on counterterrorism efforts.

After meeting President Barzani, Guler met with Masrour Barzani, the KRG's prime minister. According to the ministry, regional defence and security issues were discussed during the meeting.

Guler also held talks with Aydin Maruf Selim, the KRG's minister of state for minority affairs and a member of the Iraq Turkmen Front Executive Committee, and "exchanged views on defence and security issues in the region," the ministry added.

Following his meeting with Selim, Guler met with Iraqi Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed.

Baghdad visit